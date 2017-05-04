Eversource customers to see 'slight increase' on their electric bills

Eversource customers should expect to see a "slight increase" on their electric bills later this year. (WFSB file)

Eversource customers are going to see a "slight increase" on their electric bills later this year.

The utility company announced the increase will affect customers' standard service generation rate and the charge was approved by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority on Thursday. The charge will increase from 7.87 cents per kilowatt-hour to 8.01 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Officials with Eversource said the average customer uses 700 kilowatt hours of electricity each month, which means that their bill would increase about 98 cents per month. The reason for the extent of the increase will "depend on how much energy is used, their rate category, and weather conditions."

Eversource said the increase was "primarily due to higher energy prices being driven by a reduction in the number of electric generation facilities available in the region."

“This slight increase is a direct reflection of the energy price volatility we’re seeing in New England and more proof of the need for new energy infrastructure in the region. We’re reminding customers we offer a variety of energy efficiency programs that can help them save energy and money year-round, along with convenient monthly payment options," Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Eversource Penni Conner said in a statement on Thursday.

Eversource said the increase will happen from July 1 to Dec. 31.

"As a regulated energy distribution company, Eversource purchases electricity from wholesale suppliers on behalf of its customers and passes the cost directly to them with no profit to the company. By state law, the Standard Service price changes twice a year, on January 1st and July 1st. All Eversource customers have the option to buy their power from other retail suppliers or go with the company’s Standard Service rate," Eversource said in a statement on Thursday.

Officials with Eversource said they currently have "a wide variety of energy efficiency programs that can help customers reduce their power use and save money year-round."

