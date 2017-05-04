Woman's body found in New Haven apartment

A woman's body was found inside a home in New Haven on Thursday (WFSB)

A woman's body was found in a New Haven apartment on Thursday.

Police said they responded to the Twin Brook Properties apartment complex on Jennings Way shortly after noon. A maintenance worker found the woman dead inside.

Her identity is unknown at this time.

Detectives remain on the scene and have called in the New Haven Police Department's major crimes division. Police said they are treating this as a "suspicious" death until they can confirm otherwise.

Anyone with information about what may have happened to her is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304.

