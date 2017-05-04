Heroin bust nets 11 arrests, hundreds of bags of drugs in Hartford

Eleven people were arrested in Hartford following a crackdown on fentanyl-based heroin sales and use.

According to Hartford police, a warrant operation led to the seizure of 1,300 bags of packaged heroin, 21 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 27 grams of crack cocaine and 18 grams of powdered cocaine.

They also found $1,558 in cash, a protective gas mask, digital scales, a drug grinder and packaging materials that contained a stamp identified from a recent heroin overdose death investigation.

The following people were arrested:

William Rivera of Hartford

Juan Rivera of Hartford

Franky Vega of Hartford

Victor Rodriguez of Hartford

Olga Ortiz of Hartford

Alexcia Dones of Hartford

Peter Cruz of Hartford

Shawn Griffin

Robinson Diaz of Hartford

Angel Vasquez-Rogue of East Hartford

Gilman Standish

Charges range from narcotics possession to trespassing.

