Heroin bust nets 11 arrests, hundreds of bags of drugs in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Eleven people were arrested in Hartford following a crackdown on fentanyl-based heroin sales and use.

According to Hartford police, a warrant operation led to the seizure of 1,300 bags of packaged heroin, 21 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 27 grams of crack cocaine and 18 grams of powdered cocaine.

They also found $1,558 in cash, a protective gas mask, digital scales, a drug grinder and packaging materials that contained a stamp identified from a recent heroin overdose death investigation.

The following people were arrested:

  • William Rivera of Hartford
  • Juan Rivera of Hartford
  • Franky Vega of Hartford 
  • Victor Rodriguez of Hartford 
  • Olga Ortiz of Hartford
  • Alexcia Dones of Hartford
  • Peter Cruz of Hartford
  • Shawn Griffin
  • Robinson Diaz of Hartford
  • Angel Vasquez-Rogue of East Hartford
  • Gilman Standish 

Charges range from narcotics possession to trespassing.

