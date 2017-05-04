Erin Connolly visits Wallingford

Another town featured during 20 Towns in 20 Days is the town of Wallingford, featuring its history and beauty.

Wallingford was established in the 1600s and is now a thriving town with everything, from an upscale boutique to a restaurant housed in the town’s old library, appropriately named “The Library.

"It's the small shops that you can't find anywhere else. There's no Walmart down here and the restaurants,” said Steve Knight, Wallingford Center Inc. president.

The town is just 90 miles from both New York and Boston, and is situated in the Hartford-New Haven corridor.

It boasts over 2,500 businesses and offers beautiful walking trails, The Oakdale Theater, and historic homes dating back well before the nation declared its independence.

"Wallingford is really unique. It's got all the charm of a small town with all the resources of a major city,” said Joe Mirra, chairman of the Economic Development Commission.

Wallingford is also a destination for wine lovers, with Paradise Hill Vineyards and Gouveia Vineyards.

"We have people that travel from all over. They come in from California, Maine, from out of the country. They bring their families here on vacation,” said Dawn Lopes, of Gouveia Vineyards.

When it comes to restaurants, the options are endless. Many flock to places like Neil’s Donuts for some homemade goodness.

"Everything here is hand cut one at a time,” said Neil Bukowski, Neil’s Donuts owner.

Whether you enjoy Main Street in Wallingford, or something more off the beaten path, there's one thing everyone can agree on… There’s something for everybody.

