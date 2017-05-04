Doctors share tips on removing ticks

With the number of ticks and infected ticks on the rise in Connecticut, many people are asking what the best way is to remove them.

The tiny parasites are hard to see, and you hardly know when they’ve bitten you, but the damage they deliver can be significant.

Scientists at the Agricultural Field Station are testing for more than Lyme Disease.

They’re also looking for babeosis, which is similar to malaria, and anaplasmosis, which can cause rash, nausea and confusion.

The number of infected ticks in Connecticut are on the rise, Dr. Goudarz Moleai said. He is the director of the tick testing program for the state Agricultural Experiment Station.

“We are seeing an unprecedented number of ticks that we have not seen in my lifetime in the experiment station,” Moleai said.

People spending significant time outdoors, especially in the woods, are reminded to examine themselves and their children for ticks.

How do you remove them? Use tweezers, very gently.

“Apply gentle pressure focusing on mouth part, because the tip of the tick is not attached heavily to the skin. With mild pressure, they can pull off the tick,” Moleai said.

You may have heard other methods, using soap or oils to suffocate ticks before yanking them off of the skin.

Dr. Moleai says that’s a bad idea, but using rubbing alcohol on the area where the tick was is a good move to prevent secondary infection.

