A soaking rain today with lingering showers over the weekend

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

After some rain this morning, more is on tap through the afternoon and evening hours. Additionally it will be cool and breezy with temperatures steady in the lower to mid-50s. The rain will not only be steady, but at times heavy and we can't rule out some rumbles of thunder. By late this evening, many towns will receive an inch of rain with locally higher amounts. Where the heaviest rain falls, there could be poor drainage flooding or ponding on roads, so be safe out there!

For the weekend we'll likely start Saturday with some scattered showers, then there will be a lull before another round of showers late in the afternoon. Then for Sunday, isolated to scattered showers will be possible.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY…

There are showers out there this morning. Steadier and heavier rain can be expected later this morning and throughout the afternoon. There is even a chance for a thunderstorm. Therefore, conditions won’t be great for the afternoon commute. It is also going to be breezy and cool with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The southeasterly wind could gust to 30 mph, especially near the coast.

Rain will taper off to showers tonight, but some showers could still be heavy. Temperatures will likely remain in the 50s with a steady southerly breeze.

The center of this storm will track through Ohio and Western Pennsylvania today, and then it will move northward through the Eastern Great Lakes tonight and tomorrow. Abundant Atlantic moisture will stream northward into New England today and tonight. That’s when we expect a period of heavier rain. Total rainfall from this storm will likely range from 1-2” for a good portion of the state. Some locations could get less than 1”. Some locations could get more than 2”. This will be a beneficial rainfall, but there could be problems with localized flooding in poor drainage areas.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY…

An amplified blocking pattern across the United States will keep low pressure spinning around over the Northeast throughout the weekend and beyond! That means showers will pass through Connecticut from time to time both Saturday and Sunday. However, the weekend will not be a washout by any means. There will be lengthy spells of dry weather and also a few intervals of sunshine. However, there will be times when clouds fill the sky.

Timing the showers is difficult. A few showers are possible tomorrow morning, and then there should be a break. More showers will move into the state during the afternoon or evening. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to perhaps upper 60s. There will be a fairly strong southerly breeze.

Showers are likely tomorrow night and Sunday morning. However, Sunday afternoon should be mainly dry with just a few scattered showers. It’ll be a little cooler with highs 60-65.

NEXT WEEK…

Our weather will be unseasonably cool with low pressure still spinning around over New England. In fact, highs on Monday will only be in the mid to upper 50s. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and a few scattered showers could pop up in the afternoon. The mercury will dip into the 30s and lower 40s Monday night.

Tuesday should be a lot like Monday, maybe a few degrees warmer with highs closer to 60.

With a cold, moist atmosphere aloft, showers may become numerous on Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon. We can expect mostly cloudy skies with temps in the lower to mid 60s.

If this blocking pattern briefly breaks down, Thursday could be a little brighter and milder. However, that is not guaranteed.

APRIL 2017 IN REVIEW…

April was a very warm month with near normal precipitation. The average temperature in Windsor Locks was 53.4 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees warmer than normal. In fact, this April was the 4th warmest on record and records date back more than 110 years! The temperature reached 88 degrees twice in Windsor Locks, on the 11th and the 16th. We had a total of 4 days with highs in the 80s. It was 86 on the 28th and 84 on the 29th, this past Saturday.

Total rainfall was 3.77”, which was only 0.05” above normal. We also had 0.5” of snow in Windsor Locks. Normal, or average, snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

