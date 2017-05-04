A soaking rain tomorrow and lingering showers over the weekend!

9:00 PM UPDATE…

It is a cool Thursday evening! Temperatures range from 46 degrees in Lebanon to 53 degrees in Bridgeport. Other cool spots are Warren, Coventry, and Meriden where the current temperature is 47 degrees. It is 52 degrees in Windsor Locks, Hartford, and Willimantic. A south or southeasterly breeze is averaging 5-10 mph, although Chester is reporting calm conditions. The sky is mostly cloudy, but there is no rain in the state at this time.

Previous Discussion...

THURSDAY RECAP…

It was a chilly morning with frost in parts of the state! The mercury dipped to 31 degrees in Danbury, Litchfield, and Thomaston. The low temperature was 35 degrees in Windsor Locks and even in New Haven! Groton had a morning low of 36 degrees as did Meriden and Willimantic.

The rest of the day was quite pleasant with sunshine and highs ranging from the upper 50s in Groton to the mid and upper 60s over northern portions of the state. The normal high for May 4th is 68 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area and that was the high temperature at Bradley International Airport today!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Clouds will take over this evening, but our weather will remain dry. A sea breeze will knock temperatures down. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s. A few light rain showers could reach Connecticut later tonight in the pre-dawn hours and temperatures will bottom out in the 40s.

FRIDAY…

There will be showers in the state during the morning commute, but they will be spotty and light. Steadier and heavier rain can be expected later in the morning and throughout the afternoon. There is even a chance for a thunderstorm. Therefore, conditions won’t be nearly as good for the afternoon commute. It is also going to be breezy and cool with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The southeasterly wind could gust to 30 mph, especially near the coast.

Rain will taper off to showers Friday night, but some showers could still be heavy. Temperatures will likely remain in the 50s with a steady southerly breeze.

The center of this storm will track through Ohio and Western Pennsylvania tomorrow then it will move northward through the Eastern Great Lakes Friday night and Saturday. Abundant Atlantic moisture will stream northward into New England tomorrow and tomorrow night. That’s why we expect a period of heavier rain. Total rainfall from this storm will likely range from 1-2” for a good portion of the state. Some locations could get less than 1”. Some locations could get more than 2”. This will be a beneficial rainfall, but there could be problems with localized flooding in poor drainage areas.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY…

An amplified blocking pattern across the United States will keep low pressure spinning around over the Northeast throughout the weekend and beyond! That means showers will pass through Connecticut from time to time both Saturday and Sunday. However, the weekend will not be a washout by any means. There will be lengthy spells of dry weather and also a few intervals of sunshine. However, there will be times when clouds fill the sky.

Timing the showers is difficult. A few showers are possible Saturday morning then there should be a break. More showers will move into the state during the afternoon or evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to perhaps upper 60s and there will be a fairly strong southerly breeze.

Showers are likely Saturday night and Sunday morning. However, Sunday afternoon should be mainly dry with just a few scattered showers. It’ll be a little cooler with highs 60-65.

NEXT WEEK…

Our weather will be unseasonably cool with low pressure still spinning around over New England. In fact, highs on Monday will only be in the mid to upper 50s. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and a few scattered showers could pop up in the afternoon. The mercury will dip into the 30s and lower 40s Monday night.

Tuesday should be a lot like Monday, maybe a few degrees warmer with highs closer to 60.

With a cold, moist atmosphere aloft, showers may become numerous on Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon. We can expect mostly cloudy skies and highs 60-65.

If this blocking pattern briefly breaks down, Thursday could be a little brighter and milder. However, that is not guaranteed.

APRIL 2017 IN REVIEW…

April was a very warm month with near normal precipitation. The average temperature in Windsor Locks was 53.4 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees warmer than normal. In fact, this April was the 4th warmest on record and records date back more than 110 years! The temperature reached 88 degrees twice in Windsor Locks, on the 11th and the 16th. We had a total of 4 days with highs in the 80s. It was 86 on the 28th and 84 on the 29th, this past Saturday.

Total rainfall was 3.77”, which was only 0.05” above normal. We also had 0.5” of snow in Windsor Locks. Normal, or average, snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”