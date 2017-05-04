PD: Person killed in Clinton crash

One person has died following a head-on crash in Clinton on Thursday afternoon.

The two-car crash happened near the intersection of Route 81 and Rocky Ledge Drive.

Police said both operators involved suffered serious injuries. One operator was pronounced dead at the hospital. That person has not yet been identified.

Route 81 was closed for an extended period of time but has since reopened.

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

