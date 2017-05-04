Health officials release info on gypsy moths

Gypsy moths don't bite, but if contacted with people can leave behind an itching senstaion (Northeast District Department of Health)

Health officials are alerting the public about gypsy moths and how they can affect you.

The Northeast District Department of Health said while gypsy moth larvae don't bite, they have two types of hair that they use to defend themselves, which can create a stinging sensation if contacted with a person.

Reactions can range from mild to severe itching, but should clear up in a few days or at the most, two weeks.

People with sensitivity should limit their exposure to them.

