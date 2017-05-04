PD: Man arrested after deadly crash in Waterbury

Alton Staton was arrested in Waterbury deadly crash on Thursday evening (Waterbury Police Department/WFSB)

A 31-year-old man was arrested after police said a Waterbury resident died when he was hit by two cars on Thursday evening

The deadly crash happened in the area of Cooke and Gordon streets near Fulton Park shortly before 9 p.m.

Police said a man, who was later identified 47-year-old Alton Staton, was crossing the road when he was hit. Staton was struck by a car, which was driven by 31-year-old Waterbury resident Leroy Rhoden, and was thrown into a southbound lane. Police said Staton was then hit again by a Toyota, which was driven by 60-year-old Rudolph Anglin, of Waterbury.

Staton was taken to Waterbury Hospital where police he died a short time later.

Police said Anglin remained on scene and gave a statement to officers. However, police said Rhoden fled the scene but was located several hours later.

Residents told Eyewitness News excessive speeding on Cooke Street is a major problem, and while it's unclear what led to Thursday night's deadly crash neighbors said it's all too clear the road is dangerous for pedestrians.

"It's pretty upsetting," Waterbury resident Kelsey Darocha said. "You never know what's going to happen."

The speed limit in that area is 25 mph, but neighbors said drivers go much faster.

"The speeding had to stop cause we're losing lives here it's horrible," Waterbury resident Gabriella Acevedo said.

Police said it is "very active and ongoing investigation."

