PD: Man hit by two cars in Waterbury

Waterbury police say a man was hit by two cars on Thursday evening.

It happened in the area of Cooke and Gordon streets.

Police said the 50-year-old victim was crossing the road when he was hit.

The man was struck by a car, thrown into a southbound lane, and was then hit again by a second vehicle.

