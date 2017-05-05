Heavy rain falls throughout CT; More showers expected for the weekend

The heaviest rain of the day arrived in Connecticut during the Friday afternoon hours, however, more showers are possible for the weekend.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Fairfield County was canceled before 5 p.m. A flood advisories were issued for southern Fairfield, southern New Haven, southern Middlesex and southwestern New London counties, but they were canceled 4:30 p.m.

"The band of heavy rain will shift into eastern portions of Southern New England this evening. However, there will be occasional showers tonight here in Connecticut, some of which could be briefly moderate to heavy," Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

The total rainfall will range from one to two inches, but there may be locally higher amounts.

While beneficial, he said there could be some localized flooding in areas with poor drainage.

For Saturday and Sunday, showers will pass through the state from time to time.

"An amplified blocking pattern across the United States will keep low pressure spinning around over the Northeast throughout the weekend and beyond. That means we’ll still have to deal with showers from time to time this weekend. However, the weekend will not be a washout by any means. ," DePrest said.

DePrest said it is possible for "lengthy spells of dry weather and also a few intervals of sunshine" during the weekend.

