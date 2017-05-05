'Person of interest' in New Fairfield death found camping in the woods

Steven Flood is a person of interest in a New Fairfield death case, according to state police. (State police photo)

State police said a person of interest in connection with the death of a New Fairfield woman was found to be camping in the woods.

Steven Flood, 32, was arrested on a third-degree larceny charge because he had the victim's vehicle.

Troopers said they found him camping in the town of Union.

The investigation began on Tuesday morning when the New Fairfield resident trooper's office responded to a home on Candlewood Road for a well-being check.

The home was locked, so troopers had to force their way inside.

That's when they found the unidentified woman. She was already dead.

Due to the nature of injuries on her body, her death was labeled suspicious.

Major crimes detectives were able to develop Flood as the person of interest.

On Thursday around noon, a patrol trooper and his K9 located Flood in Union.

He cooperated with troopers.

His bond was set at $100,000 and he's due in court on Friday in Danbury.

