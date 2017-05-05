CT truck drivers react to TSA warning about terror trend

The TSA warned the country's largest police departments, including New York City's, of the potential for truck attacks. (CBS photo)

Connecticut truck drivers reacted after the Transportation Security Administration urged the trucking and busing industries to be on alert.

The new security alert said terrorists could be planning to steal trucks such as tractor trailers or school buses and use them in attacks.

Connecticut truck driver Tony Murray said he got the message.

"It's easy to slip and things happen," Murray said.

The TSA said this type of terrorism has been on the rise in recent years. Its report warned that no community, large or small, is immune to what they're calling "vehicle ramming attacks." Since 2014, it said 17 attacks have been carried out with vehicles worldwide. In them, 173 people were killed and more than 650 were hurt.

"You never know who's watching, so it's a good thing to just keep your mind set," Murray said.

The TSA is urging people to be on alert for strange activity that may signal a truck attack. The government said to be cautious of terrorists stealing trucks from professionals.

"We work long hours. Everyone wants to get back home to their families, so I think as a truck driver, you should be aware of your surroundings," Murray said.

Joe Sculley is the president of the Motor Transport Association of Connecticut and he understands the importance of the message.

“Basically, watch for suspicious activity, here are things that could be considered suspicious,” Sculley said. “Here's what you can do if you think something is suspicious.”

Sculley said he wants all companies to be vigilant with their fleets. Companies are also going deeper than looking at the three-year employment record.

“That's a minimum, everybody does that. Many companies go up to and including criminal background checks,” Sculley said.

One of the deadliest attacks was in Nice, France where 86 people were killed when a truck loaded with guns and grenades plowed through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day.

In the U.S., a student drove his car into a crowd at Ohio State University last year.

Police also received the TSA advisory and the state has already seen presence stepped up at outdoor events such as Riverfest in Hartford.

Officials said that the warning has also been shared with the bus industry, including school bus companies.

The American Trucking Association issued a statement that said it is disturbed by the possibility that someone could use their vehicles as a weapon. It also said it already deploys significant security measures like vehicle tracking, specialized locks and avoiding congested areas during special events.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.