Police seek shoplifter who pulled out hypodermic needle to evade capture

Police in Milford are hoping the public can help identify a shoplifting suspect who threatened to stab an employee with a hypodermic needle.

The incident happened in Macy's in the Connecticut Post Mall on Thursday.

A Macy's loss prevention employee approached the suspect, who then pulled out the needle and made the threat to avoid being arrested.

Police described the suspect as standing between 6' and 6'2" tall, being between 30 and 40 years old and having a distinct dark mole or birthmark on his left cheek area.

He was also wearing a New York Yankees baseball hat in surveillance photos provided by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford detectives at 203-783-4729.

