Protectors of Animals selected as WFSB's '20 Towns' charity

As WFSB continues to tour 20 Towns in 20 Days, Friday's stop was in East Hartford.

While there are many worthy organizations in the town that give back to the community, Eyewitness News selected Protectors of Animals as its recipient for a $1,000 donation.

The group was kind enough give a tour. It's a no-kill shelter that has cats at this location and dogs other locations. All are up for adoption.

Employees, who are mainly volunteers, told Eyewitness News that it's been around since 1975.

A "20 Towns" t-shirt was given them them at first. Then came the $1,000 surprise.

They, of course, said the money would be put to good use.

The organization opened a spay and neuter clinic in January and said it's already a success.

"[It] allows people who might not be able to afford the higher prices for the veterinary clinics an opportunity to spay and neuter their animals," said Stacey Doan, Protectors of Animals.

Protectors of Animals wasn't the only stop Eyewitness News made in East Hartford.

The town is home to some great businesses, big and small.

One of the places visited was Mickey's Oceanic Grill on Pitkin Street.

It's been around since the 1950s.

"I love this place. Love this place," said Deirdre Williams, a customer.

The eatery offers burgers, hot dogs and of course seafood.

Williams said she loves it so much, she comes with her mother, Florence.

Another popular restaurant is Augie and Ray's Drive In on Main Street.

"I've been coming here for 5 to 6 years now," said London Kendricka, a customer. "They've been around forever. A long time."

Then, there's Olde Burnside Brewing Company, which has been serving a popular ale for the past 17 years. It's called Ten Penny.

Its outdoor beer garden is open for the season.

Also in East Hartford is Pratt & Whitney and its visitor's museum. It's in the company's original hangar from the 1920s.

Then there's Rentscheler Field, home of University of Connecticut football. It's also home to a number of year-round events.

Anyone who's active knows there's plenty of hiking and biking along a few trails, particularly in Great River Park. It's a scenic trail right along the Connecticut River.

"I like walking my dog here," said Nicole Simmoneau of East Hartford. "She meets a lot of friends and there are always people here running around."

