Police continue investigation after woman's body found in New Haven apartment

Investigators were looking for clues in the death of a woman found inside her own apartment in New Haven on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to Jennings Way just after noon when a maintenance worker found the body.

Authorities have not identified the woman or how she died. An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death.

The New Haven Police Department Major Crimes Division and Bureau of Investigation are looking for signs of forced entry. Their crime scene van was parked in front of the home again on Friday.

"In the mornings around 8:30 and that was it, never really spoke to her," Cecil Sims, who lives a few doors down, said.

The executive director of the housing authority along with police met with tenants on Friday afternoon. They were answering questions and trying to ease concerns.

You're elderly, suppose you make a mistake and leave your door unlocked," Sims said. "They're going to bombard your house, do whatever they want to do to you. It's terrible."

Police have not said if there is a suspect or person of interest in the incident.

"It's upsetting because this was a real quiet neighborhood," Sims said. "The way things are going now, it's crazy. You can't keep your door open."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Police said call may be made anonymously.

