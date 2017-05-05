Police identify woman who was found dead in New Haven apartment

Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a New Haven apartment on Thursday. (WFSB)

Police have identified the woman who was found dead inside her own apartment in New Haven on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to Jennings Way just after noon when a maintenance worker found the body of 52-year-old Sherri Ann Ruffin. Police said it was determined that her death was a homicide.

The New Haven Police Department Major Crimes Division and Bureau of Investigation are looking for signs of forced entry. Their crime scene van was parked in front of the home again on Friday.

"In the mornings around 8:30 and that was it, never really spoke to her," Cecil Sims, who lives a few doors down, said.

Police did not release condition that officers found Ruffin in on Thursday.

The executive director of the housing authority along with police met with tenants on Friday afternoon. They were answering questions and trying to ease concerns.

You're elderly, suppose you make a mistake and leave your door unlocked," Sims said. "They're going to bombard your house, do whatever they want to do to you. It's terrible."

Police said the "investigation remains open and active with no known suspect."

"It's upsetting because this was a real quiet neighborhood," Sims said. "The way things are going now, it's crazy. You can't keep your door open."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Police said call may be made anonymously.

