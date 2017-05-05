Police identify woman who was found dead in New Haven apartment

Manchester police have arrested a local massage therapist and charged him with fourth-degree sexual assault.More >
Manchester police have arrested a local massage therapist and charged him with fourth-degree sexual assault.More >
Superior Court documents have released the suicide note former Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez left for his girlfriend, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez. It also details his relationships with certain inmates. Here's what the document reads:More >
Superior Court documents have released the suicide note former Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez left for his girlfriend, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez. It also details his relationships with certain inmates. Here's what the document reads:More >
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
A Michigan police officer is getting a lot of attention on social media from a photo taken of him while on-duty.More >
A Michigan police officer is getting a lot of attention on social media from a photo taken of him while on-duty.More >
Connecticut State Police have identified the two people killed and one person who suffered serious injuries after a crash in Lebanon on Friday afternoon.More >
Connecticut State Police have identified the two people killed and one person who suffered serious injuries after a crash in Lebanon on Friday afternoon.More >
An inmate said he escaped from a New Mexico prison just by walking out the front door, and then got a ride from police who didn’t recognize him.More >
An inmate said he escaped from a New Mexico prison just by walking out the front door, and then got a ride from police who didn’t recognize him.More >
Police have identified the woman who was found dead inside her own apartment in New Haven on Thursday afternoon.More >
Police have identified the woman who was found dead inside her own apartment in New Haven on Thursday afternoon.More >