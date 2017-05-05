5.5.17 Classic French Omelet

Classic French Omelet

By John E. Finn

Ingredients:

2 eggs, mixed

1 tablespoon water

2 or 3 drops Tabasco

salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon unsalted butter or olive oil, plus a pat of butter for garnish

Parsley, chervil, or chives for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat a nonstick, 8 or 9 inch skillet over medium to medium high heat.

Whisk the eggs, water, Tabasco, salt and pepper until just combined.

Melt the butter, swirl to coat the pan, and when the butter sizzles, pour the eggs into the pan.

Let the eggs sit for about 5 to 10 seconds.

With a spatula, move the eggs in a circular pattern, from the outside of the pan to the inside.

After the eggs have begun to form curds, remove the pan from the heat and use a fork or spatulato "roll" the

eggs from the far side of the pan to the side closest to you.

Plate the omelet and garnish with fresh herbs.