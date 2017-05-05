PD: Man with 'large rifle' robs CT convenience store

An unidentified man pointed a large rifle with a scope at the clerk. (Stratford Police Department)

Robbery took place at 24/7 Express Store, which is located at 1607 Barnum Ave. (Stratford Police Department)

Police are searching for the man who robbed a convenience store early Friday morning. (Stratford Police Department)

Police are searching for the man who robbed a convenience store in Stratford early Friday morning.

An unidentified man, who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt over his head and a black ski type mask over the bottom half of his face, entered the 24/7 Express Store, which is located at 1607 Barnum Ave., just after midnight.

Police said the man, who was also wearing white sweat pants and black gloves winter gloves, pointed a large rifle with a scope at the clerk. The suspect told the clerk “to give him the money or he would shoot him,” police said.

The clerk gave the man about $200 before the suspect “put the rifle into his waistband and down his sweat pant leg.” The suspect fled northbound on Barnum Avenue onto Broadbridge Avenue.

A search by police, which included a K9, resulted in the discovery of a 22 cal. rifle, a $10 bill and one pair of black sunglasses.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call the Stratford Police Department at 203-385-4141.

