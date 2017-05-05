PD: Man with 'large rifle' robs CT convenience store

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
We're learning new information about the death of former Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez.More >
We're learning new information about the death of former Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez.More >
Superior Court documents have released the suicide note former Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez left for his girlfriend, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez. It also details his relationships with certain inmates. Here's what the document reads:More >
Superior Court documents have released the suicide note former Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez left for his girlfriend, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez. It also details his relationships with certain inmates. Here's what the document reads:More >
Health officials are alerting the public about gypsy moths and how they can affect you.More >
Health officials are alerting the public about gypsy moths and how they can affect you.More >
State police said a person of interest in connection with the death of a New Fairfield woman was found to be camping in the woods.More >
State police said a person of interest in connection with the death of a New Fairfield woman was found to be camping in the woods.More >
A Connecticut girl has died after suffering a medical emergency during a Little League softball game.More >
A Connecticut girl has died after suffering a medical emergency during a Little League softball game.More >
At least three people have suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lebanon on Friday afternoon.More >
At least three people have suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lebanon on Friday afternoon.More >
A rat terrier had to be euthanized after police said it was viciously attacked by a pit bull in Windsor Locks.More >
A rat terrier had to be euthanized after police said it was viciously attacked by a pit bull in Windsor Locks.More >