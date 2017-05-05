PD: Convicted felon wanted for hitting woman at Windsor Locks business

Clinton Weston is wanted for an assault at a business in Windsor Locks last month. (Windsor Locks Police Department)

Police are cautious around a convicted felon wanted for an assault at a business in Windsor Locks last month.

Clinton Weston, 23, was wanted on second-degree assault charges.

The search for Weston comes after police said he hit a woman at her work on Ella Grasso Turnpike around 11:30 a.m. on April 20.

Police said Weston had been arguing with the woman and he punched her in the face. That woman fell and hit her head on a nearby motor vehicle.

The victim showed signs of trauma and concussion from the impact to her head and had to be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. After emergency surgery, the victim was in stable, but critical condition, police said.

Weston fled the business, but police said they later found his vehicle.

Police said Weston, who has connections to Hartford and East Hartford, has a history of violence and weapons charges. He is also wanted on first-degree forgery charge out of New Britain.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Windsor Locks Police Department at 860-627-1461.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.