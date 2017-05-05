3 people suffer life-threatening injuries after Lebanon crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

JUST IN

3 people suffer life-threatening injuries after Lebanon crash

Posted: Updated:
Kick Hill Road was closed at Chappell after a serious crash. Police said three suffered life threatening injuries. (WFSB) Kick Hill Road was closed at Chappell after a serious crash. Police said three suffered life threatening injuries. (WFSB)
LEBANON, CT (WFSB) -

At least three people have suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lebanon on Friday afternoon. 

Kick Hill Road is closed Gregory Road and on the South Windham side at Machine Shop Hill Road at Sanitarium Road, state police said. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

To avoid traffic in the area, click here

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.