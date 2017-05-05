3 people suffer life-threatening injuries after Lebanon crash

JUST IN

Kick Hill Road was closed at Chappell after a serious crash. Police said three suffered life threatening injuries. (WFSB)

At least three people have suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lebanon on Friday afternoon.

Kick Hill Road is closed Gregory Road and on the South Windham side at Machine Shop Hill Road at Sanitarium Road, state police said.

#CTtraffic: LEBANON: Kick Hl closed @ Machine Shop Hl Rd & Sanitarium Rd for crash w/3 life-threatening & serious injuries. Seek alt route. pic.twitter.com/vDycC5ONIe — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 5, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

