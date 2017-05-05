Police ask for witnesses to double fatal Lebanon car accident

Kick Hill Road was closed at Chappell after a serious crash. Police said three suffered life threatening injuries. (WFSB)

The Connecticut State Police in Lebanon are asking for witnesses to Friday's double fatal accident to come forward with information.

Police said all three in the single car were from the Bronx, N.Y., however, they have not been able to identify which of them was the driver as all three were ejected from the vehicle.

Police said they determined the car was traveling eastbound when it veered into the opposing lane, then the shoulder, where it collided with several trees until it finally came to a rest on its roof.

Police have identified 42-year-old Alejandro Rentas and 43-year-old Levorio Guerrieo as the two killed in the crash. A third occupant, 39-year-old Ramon Sanchez-Pagan remains at Hartford Hospital suffering from serious injuries.

This road was shut down for several hours for the crash investigation.

#CTtraffic: LEBANON: Kick Hl closed @ Machine Shop Hl Rd & Sanitarium Rd for crash w/3 life-threatening & serious injuries. Seek alt route. pic.twitter.com/vDycC5ONIe — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 5, 2017

Kick Hill Road has reopened at Gregory Road and on the South Windham side at Machine Shop Hill Road at Sanitarium Road, state police said.

The crash is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone who witnessed or have any information on the accident, to contact Trooper Buchetto at 860-465-5400, extension 4092.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.