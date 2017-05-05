School bus involved in 'minor' crash in West Hartford

A school bus was involved in a "minor" crash in West Hartford late Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported on Simsbury Road around 3:30 p.m.

The bus was transporting students from Hebrew High School of New England. School officials said there were no reported injuries after all students were checked by paramedics.

Staff from Hebrew High School of New England went to the scene of the crash.

