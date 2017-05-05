Showers at times this weekend

10 AM UPDATE

Except for a few showers over eastern-most Connecticut, the state is rain-free right now. A few spotty showers are still possible between now and the early afternoon. Then, the models are suggesting a few hours of partly cloudy weather may be possible as a corridor of dry air enters the atmosphere during the mid-afternoon. The air will remain muggy and warm, with readings going well into the 60s. If there is enough sun, a few towns may see a high near 70!

--Mike Cameron

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Unsettled weather will continue all weekend. An amplified blocking pattern across the United States will keep low pressure spinning around over the Northeast throughout the weekend and beyond. Luckily, this situation will not bring steady, heavy rain; rather, there will be scattered showers at times with lengthy spells of dry weather and also a few intervals of sunshine.

Showery Saturday

Showers will are likely this morning, then more showers will move into the state during the afternoon or evening. Also, areas of fog will slow you down in some parts of the state this morning. By afternoon, between the drops, there should be several hours of dry weather and we might even see a little sunshine. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s to possibly near 70 and there will be a fairly strong southerly breeze.

Drier Sunday

Showers are likely Saturday night, but it now looks like most of Sunday will be dry. Yes, there is a chance for a pop up shower especially during the afternoon, but I wouldn’t change my outdoor plans. It’ll be a little cooler with highs in the low and middle 60s. The sky condition will vary from partly to mostly cloudy.

NEXT WEEK

Our weather will be unseasonably cool with low pressure still spinning around over New England. In fact, highs on Monday will only be in the mid to upper 50s. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and a few widely scattered showers could pop up in the afternoon. The mercury will dip into the 30s in many outlying areas Monday night.

Tuesday will start out partly sunny then a lot clouds will likely develop since the air aloft will be cold and unstable. This instability will also present a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60, which is still well below normal. The normal high for May 9th is 69 degrees.

With a cold, moist atmosphere aloft, showers will become widespread on Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon. We can expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Weather conditions should be better for the end of the week. We are forecasting partly sunny skies for Thursday and highs in the middle 60s. Friday will likely be the best day of the week with partly to mostly sunny and highs in the lower 70s.

APRIL 2017 IN REVIEW

April was a very warm month with near normal precipitation. The average temperature in Windsor Locks was 53.4 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees warmer than normal. In fact, this April was the 4th warmest on record and records date back more than 110 years! The temperature reached 88 degrees twice in Windsor Locks, on the 11th and the 16th. We had a total of 4 days with highs in the 80s. It was 86 on the 28th and 84 on the 29th, this past Saturday.

Total rainfall was 3.77”, which was only 0.05” above normal. We also had 0.5” of snow in Windsor Locks. Normal, or average, snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

