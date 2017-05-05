Unsettled at times next week

SHOWERS AT TIMES TONIGHT

Tonight will be variably cloudy and cool. A few rain showers will be drifting through our fine state. The air will turn cool, too; overnight lows will be in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK

Coolest Monday

Our weather will be unseasonably cool with low pressure still spinning around over the Northeast at least through early-week. Some of the latest model projections have this system lingering in some capacity all the way until the end of next weekend!

So, its effect Monday will be to make more clouds and scattered showers. The air associated with this area of low pressure will be quite cool and, as a result, highs Monday will only be in the mid to upper 50s. And, of course, the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and a few widely scattered showers could pop up in the afternoon. The mercury will dip into the 30s in many outlying areas Monday night.

Spotty Showers Tuesday, too

Tuesday will start out partly sunny then a lot clouds will likely develop since the air aloft will still be cold and unstable, courtesy of the upper level low that won’t go away. This instability will also present a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60, which is still well below normal. The normal high for May 9th is 69 degrees.

Mainly dry Wednesday

The latest model projections are for drier conditions Wednesday; however, this forecast is a departure from earlier runs that suggested cold air aloft would maintain shower-producing instability. Although a stray sprinkle is possible, most of us will just have a fairly pleasant weather situation before us. We should expect at times partly, at other times mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Drier end to the week

Weather conditions should be better for the end of the week. We are forecasting partly sunny skies for Thursday and highs in the middle 60s. Clouds will return Friday when a storm system over the Ohio Valley comes closer and spreads its expansive clouds over the sky.

WET NEXT WEEKEND

Showers are possible next Saturday. As a wave of low pressure develops over the Tennessee Valley and moves into the southern Mid-Atlantic region. By Sunday, this storm will be hugging the southern New England coastline and bringing steady and – at times – heavy rain.

APRIL 2017 IN REVIEW

April was a very warm month with near normal precipitation. The average temperature in Windsor Locks was 53.4 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees warmer than normal. In fact, this April was the 4th warmest on record and records date back more than 110 years! The temperature reached 88 degrees twice in Windsor Locks, on the 11th and the 16th. We had a total of 4 days with highs in the 80s. It was 86 on the 28th and 84 on the 29th, this past Saturday.

Total rainfall was 3.77”, which was only 0.05” above normal. We also had 0.5” of snow in Windsor Locks. Normal, or average, snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

