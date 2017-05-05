Merritt Parkway in Wallingford closed due to downed tree branches

Part of the Meritt Parkway in Wallingford is closed because of downed tree branches. (CT State Police)

The portion of the Merritt Parkway in Wallingford is closed after tree branches fell on the highway on Friday evening.

The closure was on the southbound side of Merritt Parkway near exit 65. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

There was no word on injuries.

#CTtraffic: Merritt Pkwy sb x65 Wallingford tree blocking lanes. DOT enroute. Be aware of possible fallen trees/branches following rainy day pic.twitter.com/0ldeQ2uLz2 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 5, 2017

