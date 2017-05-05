Merritt Parkway in Wallingford closed due to downed tree branche - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Merritt Parkway in Wallingford closed due to downed tree branches

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The portion of the Merritt Parkway in Wallingford is closed after tree branches fell on the highway on Friday evening.

The closure was on the southbound side of  Merritt Parkway near exit 65. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

There was no word on injuries. 

