Arrest made in New Haven arson

New Haven police have arrested a man in connection to an arson that happened in April.

On April 17, firefighters battled a fire on 330 Greenwich Ave. Crews had been to this address the day before to fight a garage fire.

According to police, a resident, Jose Torres, said that he had returned home from running errands to find smoke coming from the rear of the apartment. He told police he was able to get all residents out of the house unharmed.

Police said Torres became a suspect for arson in this fire. Torres was detained on the scene and taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

On May 2, police arrested Torres at his home and charged him with arson and reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.