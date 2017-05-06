Manchester massage therapist charged with sex assault

Harrison Elenowitz, who was arrested by Manchester police for sexual assault. (Manchester Police Dept.)

Manchester police have arrested a local massage therapist and charged him with fourth-degree sexual assault.

Police said 26-year-old Harrison Elenowitz turned himself into police Friday after learning there was a warrant out for his arrest.

According to police, Elenowitz is under investigation for his actions while working at his Manchester business.

Online records show Elenowitz runs The Connected Touch Massage and Wellness Center located on Tolland Turnpike.

Police said the case remains under investigation at this time and if anyone has additional details they are being asked to contact Manchester police Detective Daniel Bontempo.

Elenowitz is being held on a $75,000 bond.

