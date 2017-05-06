Route 12 closed in Norwich following crash

Norwich police said a section of Route 12 is expected to be closed for several hours after an early morning crash.

Police said the crash occurred along Route 12, which is also known as Laurel Hill Avenue near Sunnyside Avenue.

A utility pole was heavily damaged in the crash and needs to be replaced, police said.

Repair crews will have the road blocked while work is being done and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

There is no estimate as to when the road will be reopen.

