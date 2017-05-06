I-91 northbound reopened in Rocky Hill following rollover crash

Van which rolled over on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill. (WFSB photo)

Interstate 91 northbound has reopened in Rocky Hill near exit 23 after an earlier rollover crash.

State Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them rolled over into the middle of the highway closing all the northbound lanes around 6:45 a.m Saturday.

State police said there were injuries in the crash, but have not said if they are serious in nature.

The highway was closed for about 30 minutes. Drivers traveling in the area should expect some residual delays.

