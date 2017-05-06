Hartford Archdiocese says 26 churches will close; another 59 to merge.

Archbishop Leonard Paul Blair will announce reorganization of parishes in the Archdiocese of Hartford Sunday. (WFSB photo)

The Archdiocese of Hartford will be providing details on a plan to reorganize the 212 parishes, which includes both closures and mergers.

Archdiocese spokesperson Maria Zone said Saturday the reorganization is part of a two-year pastoral planning process.

By June 29, the Archdiocese will reduce the number of churches from 212 to 127.

Although exact details of the reorganization have not been release yet, Zone did say that 26 churches will completely close and masses will cease at those locations.

Another 59 of them will merge, those unions could involve anywhere from two to six parishes. However, some of those that merge will remain open leaving the Archdiocese with 186 church buildings.

A press conference with Archbishop Leonard P. Blair and members of the Pastoral Planning office is being held Sunday afternoon where additional details are expected to be released. It is believed that the list of churches slated to closed along with a timeline for closure will be released at that time.

