Two car accident snarls traffic on Interstate 95 in Old Lyme

CT Department of Transportation Camera CT Department of Transportation Camera
OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) -

The left lane of Interstate 95 northbound is closed as Connecticut State Police troopers responded to a two car accident on Saturday.

The accident took place at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Troopers with Troop F out of Westbrook said the accident and injuries were minor, and a tow truck was arriving shortly.

