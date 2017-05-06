Over a ton of chicken sausage recalled for ‘extraneous materials’

Perdue Farms, based out of Gainesville, GA, recalled 2,148lbs of chicken sausage citing the food may be contaminated with ‘extraneous materials.’

The company recalled 24-oz plastic packages containing eight links of fully cooked, ready to eat, Perdue “Harvestland Italian Style Organic Chicken Sausage.”

The company said they received three consumer complaints on Friday stating there were blue, plastic materials in the sausage.

While there have been no reported injuries, the Food Safety and Inspection Service, FSIS, said in a release, consumers should not eat the food.

The FSIS urges consumers to check the label, and the expiration date. The contaminated sausage bears a package code of 64405 and a sell or freeze by date of 6/25/17.

Products labelled “P-2617” were shipped to stores in Connecticut and Maryland.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.