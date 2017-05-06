Volunteer group fixes up Newington couple’s home

For Newington residents, Mitchell and Corine Childs, home repair costs are just too big to bear. But on Saturday afternoon, volunteers from Homefront, a program that fixes up homes for low-income families throughout the state, stepped in.

At the dark green, ranch style house in Newington, volunteers knocked down old fences, gave the house a fresh coat of paint, and replaced windows to the house that Mitchell and Corine Childs have called home for more than 50 years.

"First of all, I thank the Lord for them coming,” said Mr. Childs, gratefully. “They came on their own time, and we are so grateful to them, and all I can say is thank you Lord."

The Childs bought their Newington home shortly after they married, and while the house is filled with beautiful memories, the aging home needed repairs. But the Childs, living on a fixed income, the costs of the repairs were too great.

"I tell you the truth, it renewed my faith in humankind,” said Mrs. Childs. “People say people don't give you nothing for nothing. That's not true.”

Volunteers from Homefront, which partners with Home Depot, Town Services Departments, and local churches, also renovated nearly 60 other homes throughout the state by picking up a hammer, a paintbrush, and a helping hand.

"Helping others out is something everybody should do more of in this world,” expressed physical therapist by day Janelle Duff, “So, it doesn't bother me at all. It's fun."

Mrs. Childs said she found the volunteerism inspiring.

"At first I was a little reluctant because I'm so used to doing for myself,” she said, “but I realize that ‘hey, you give and you take. I've helped and Ii still think there's some things I can do to help somebody else and make other people as happy as they have made us today."

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.