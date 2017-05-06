Bristol man seriously injured in Middletown motorcycle crash

A Bristol man suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a motorcycle in Middletown on Saturday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Route 9 north just past Exit 16, police said.

Christopher Price, of Bristol, was driving a motorcycle when he lost control and collided with another car. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact police at (860)399-2100.?

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.