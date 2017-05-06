Route 9 Northbound closed in Middletown after car crash

Route 9 Northbound between exits 16 and 18 are closed as crews from Connecticut State Police are responding to a car and motorcycle crash.

The accident took place at 9:05 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Police could not confirm the extent of injuries.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for more.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.