Hartford apartment building damaged in fire

Hartford firefighters battled a fire at an apartment building Sunday morning.

Officials said the fire broke out at the multiple-family residence on Hamilton Street before 6:30 a.m.

Emergency crews quickly responded to the scene and assisted in 14 people evacuating the building.

There were no injuries.

Residents are currently being held on a bus nearby while fire officials determine whether they will be able to re-enter their apartments,

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.