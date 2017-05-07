Woman located after being reported missing

Kellie M. McCarthy, 35, of Plainville, was last heard from on Monday, when she communicated with her mother through a text message. (Plainville PD)

A Plainville woman has been found safe after police said she had been missing since Monday.

Kellie M. McCarthy, 35, of Plainville, was last heard from on Monday, when she communicated with her mother through a text message.

Police alerted the public on Sunday that she was reported missing. She was found safe a short time later.

