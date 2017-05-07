Malloy's office: Layoff notices could come at end of week

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's administration says the first round of layoff notices may be issued in the coming days, unless a labor concession agreement is reached soon.

Chris McClure, a spokesman for the Democratic governor's budget office, says the first of approximately 1,100 workers could receive notices by the end of this week. Malloy is seeking $700 million in givebacks from state workers to help fill what has grown into a projected $2.3 billion hole in the new fiscal year that begins July 1.

Last month, Malloy announced his administration developed a "statewide workforce reduction contingency plan." Collective bargaining units were formally notified about the plan, a step that's required under the labor contracts before layoff notices can be issued.

Malloy has said he hopes the plan won't be necessary.

