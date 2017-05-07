Man injured in Meriden apartment fire

An apartment building in Meriden was evacuated on Sunday because of a fire (WFSB)

A fire in Meriden forced a massive evacuation of an apartment building on Sunday morning, leaving at least one person severely injured.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at the Kennedy Building on Catlin Street in Meriden.

An apartment on the first floor was on fire, alarms were going off, and Charlene Bell was concerned about a friend from church whom she calls “mother,” because she lives in the unit next door to the one on fire.

"I said ‘you in the apartment next door that blew up, get out mother, get out’," Bell said.

The building is five stories high with more than 120 apartments, and everyone had to get out quickly.

Neighbors said the man in the apartment that caught on fire has an oxygen tank, however, fire officials would not confirm if an oxygen tank was to blame.

Officials did say they had to remove a middle-aged man from a bedroom of the destroyed apartment and that he had significant injuries.

Authorities said it is a good thing the firehouse is nearby, allowing them to get there quickly.

“With the fire house right around the corner, getting here as quick as we did certainly make a difference in this case,” said Meriden Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Dunn.

Firefighters knocked out the blaze quickly.

