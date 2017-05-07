PD: Man fled crash, threatened police officers

A Bridgeport man is facing charges after crashing his car and threatening to shoot police officers.

Police said 22-year-old Latrell Eppes crashed his car on Old Town Road late Friday night.

They said he fled the scene, and when officers found him, he threatened to shoot them.

Eppes is facing multiple charges and is due in court on May 22.

