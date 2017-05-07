Fire breaks out at vacant home in New Haven

Crews battled a fire at a vacant home in New Haven on Sunday (New Haven Fire Twitter)

Crews battled a fire at a vacant home in New Haven on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported a little after 5 p.m. at a home on Blatchley Avenue.

At one point, fire crews said it reached a second alarm.

It is unclear how the fire started or if any injuries have been reported.

