Mixed feelings of reaction for parishioners of merging church in Waterbury

Parishioners throughout the Brass City had mixed reactions of the recent decision of the Archdiocese of Hartford plans to consolidate dozens of parishes.

In one case, 6 parishes will merge to one in Waterbury making it the largest re-organization in the state.

Here in Waterbury, St. Anne, Our Lady of Lourdes will merge with Sacred Heart Parish, St. Lucy Church, St. Margaret’s Church, and St. Stanislaus Kostka Church – 4 of which will close.

"When I was a small child we had 15 altar boys,” recounted long time church goer and Waterbury resident, Ed Robertson. “We were fighting to go to church and fighting to be a part of that."

The strong connection to their church and parish has left many with a strong sense of disappointment. With fewer people attending mass and fewer priests, churches are closing their doors for good.

"It's a terrible thing,” said Robertson. “It's a symptom of what's happening in the world."

Today, the Most Reverend Archbishop Leonard Blair announced the plan for the church in the Hartford, Litchfield, and New Haven counties.

"When people are in situations of diminishment, we see this statistic presented before us,” said Most Reverend Archbishop Blair to a group in Hartford on Sunday afternoon.

“For example, the practice of mass on Sunday is 70 percent less than it was 50 years ago in the archdiocese of Hartford."

However, for some, like newly joined Catholic church attendee, Carol Anne Celella, the plan could be just what the church needs, she told Eyewitness News.

“I think it is, because there'll be new blood coming into other churches and other gifts, that's my hope," said Celella.

The plans for consolidation, or closure will go in effect on June 29th.

