Mixmaster overhaul expected to add to Waterbury traffic woes

Plans are in the cards to rebuild the again mixmaster in Waterbury (WFSB)

It's hard to imagine, but the messy commute through Waterbury may only get worse over the next several years.

On Monday, Rep. Elizabeth Esty, a Democrat, will discuss the reconstruction of the mixmaster, the interchange where Interstate 84 and Route 8 meet.

Construction is expected to get underway next year.

According to the Department of Transportation, the mixmaster sees about 150,000 vehicles a day, which is three times the amount it first carried when it was built in the 1960s. State officials said the wear and tear has caught up with it and a massive overhaul is long overdue.

The project will make repairs to ten different bridges and ramps that are part of the interchange. The cost is expected to be in the billions.

The construction going on now on I-84 in Waterbury is moving along months ahead of schedule, officials said. Most of the work is expected to completed in about two years.

The project is widening a three-mile stretch of the interstate by adding a third lane in both directions.

The meeting on the mixmaster is slated for 11:30 a.m. at Library Park on Grand Street.

