Hartford officers remember brothers lost in line of duty

A ceremony will be held at the Hartford Police Department to honor fallen officers just one day before the start of a police unity ride.

The event honors those who died in the line of duty. Organizers hope to continue to honor the sacrifices they have made through the event.

The ceremony is set for Monday morning.

According to a Hartford officer who will be part of the ride, this is the first official Hartford police ceremony honoring the department's seven fallen officers.

The police unity tour was first organized in May 1997.

It started off with 18 riders on a four day fundraising bike tour from New Jersey to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

It has since grown to nine chapters consisting of thousands of members from the U.S. and overseas. The ride ends on Friday.

Several Hartford officers are listed on the roster. They'll be meeting with riders in Somerset, NJ.

From there, they'll head to the memorial in the nation's capital where they will be greeted by families, friends and officers from around the world.

Each officer involved in the ride had to raise nearly $2,000, which will be donated to the memorial and its programs, such as the Officer of the Month award.

