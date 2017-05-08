Best states for working mothers: How does Connecticut fare?

A personal finance website released its rankings of states in terms of how well they help out mothers who are out in the workforce.

Connecticut was fifth on WalletHub.com's list of 2017's best & worst states for working moms.

Researchers said they compared state dynamics across 13 key metrics, which included child care rank, professional opportunities rank and work-life balance rank.

Connecticut's metrics broke down like this:

Child care rank: 6

Professional opportunities rank: 44

Work-life balance rank: 3.

The state also received high marks for pediatricians per capita, parental leave policy and school system quality.

Vermont, Minnesota, New Jersey and Delaware were ahead of Connecticut.

See a slideshow of the top 10 best states here.

Nevada, Louisiana and Alabama rounded out the bottom three.

WalletHub said women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce.

It also said more than 70 percent of moms with children younger than 18 are working.

To check out the complete results of the study, head to WalletHub's website here.

