Waterford police looking for owner of misplaced dive tanks

Police are searching for the owner of two dive tanks located in Waterford on Monday morning.

Police said the dive tanks were dropped off at the wrong home.

Officers said they "already contacted the companies with stickers on the tanks and have met with no results."

Anyone who owns the tanks is asked to call the Waterford Police Department at 860-447-1456. The owner will have to prove proof of ownership to obtain the tanks.

