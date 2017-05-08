Lettuce truck rollover snarls morning commute

A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of lettuce rolled over on Interstate 95 Monday morning.

It happened on the northbound side of the highway near exit 82 in Waterford.

As of 8:30 a.m., the left lane of the highway remained closed.

The crash was first reported around 3:30 a.m.

There's no word on injuries or a cause of the crash.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

