Court issues final ruling reinstating Kennedy cousin Skakel's conviction

The Connecticut Supreme Court has finalized a ruling that reinstated the murder conviction of Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel.

Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel learned on Monday that he will not get a new trial in the killing of a girl. The court on Monday released a final, edited version of a decision announced in December. Skakel's request for justices to reconsider that decision remains pending.

Skakel was convicted in 2002 of murder in the bludgeoning of Martha Moxley in their wealthy Greenwich neighborhood in 1975 when they were both teenagers. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison but was freed on bail in 2013 after a lower court granted him a new trial because of mistakes made by his trial lawyer.

The state Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in December that Skakel's trial lawyer, Michael Sherman, provided an adequate defense and overturned the lower court

However, the court ruled that he received sufficient legal representation and a petition for a new trial was denied.

"Because we conclude that the petitioner’s trial counsel rendered constitutionally adequate representation, we reverse the judgment of the habeas court and remand the case to that court with direction to render judgment denying the petition," the decision read.

Skakel is a nephew of Robert F. Kennedy's widow, Ethel. He was serving 20 years to life in prison when he was freed after the 2013 ruling.

Skakel remains free on bail.

For the full court rulings:

